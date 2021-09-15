Left Menu

Five held for operating illegal LPG refilling unit in Mumbai

The crime branchs unit-6 conducted a raid in Shivaji Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon and nabbed the accused, an official said.The accused Shahrukh Sheikh 31, Yaseen Siddique 24, Usedullah Khan 31, Kareem Khan 31 and Zakir Khan 38 were operating the unit, where they allegedly refilled small cylinders from LPG cylinders procured by people from gas agencies and later sell them in the market, he said.

Updated: 15-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:23 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly operating an illegal LPG refilling unit in suburban Govandi here, police said on Wednesday. The crime branch's unit-6 conducted a raid in Shivaji Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon and nabbed the accused, an official said.

The accused Shahrukh Sheikh (31), Yaseen Siddique (24), Usedullah Khan (31), Kareem Khan (31) and Zakir Khan (38) were operating the unit, where they allegedly refilled small cylinders from LPG cylinders procured by people from gas agencies and later sell them in the market, he said. The unit, surrounded by shanties, was also being operated under dangerous conditions, the official said, adding that equipment worth Rs 14 lakh was seized by the police.

The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Act, he added.

