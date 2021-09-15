Five held for operating illegal LPG refilling unit in Mumbai
The crime branchs unit-6 conducted a raid in Shivaji Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon and nabbed the accused, an official said.The accused Shahrukh Sheikh 31, Yaseen Siddique 24, Usedullah Khan 31, Kareem Khan 31 and Zakir Khan 38 were operating the unit, where they allegedly refilled small cylinders from LPG cylinders procured by people from gas agencies and later sell them in the market, he said.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police have arrested five persons for allegedly operating an illegal LPG refilling unit in suburban Govandi here, police said on Wednesday. The crime branch's unit-6 conducted a raid in Shivaji Nagar locality on Tuesday afternoon and nabbed the accused, an official said.
The accused Shahrukh Sheikh (31), Yaseen Siddique (24), Usedullah Khan (31), Kareem Khan (31) and Zakir Khan (38) were operating the unit, where they allegedly refilled small cylinders from LPG cylinders procured by people from gas agencies and later sell them in the market, he said. The unit, surrounded by shanties, was also being operated under dangerous conditions, the official said, adding that equipment worth Rs 14 lakh was seized by the police.
The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Act, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, IMD predicts more rainfall
Mumbai: Param Bir Singh deposits Rs 50,000 in CM's fund imposed for non-compliance of summons
NCB apprehends two Nigerian drug peddlers in Mumbai
Mumbai: MNS workers booked for violating COVID-19 norms on Janmashtami
One injured in landslide amid rains in Mumbai