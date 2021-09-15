Former militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

A former militant was arrested on Wednesday after a long hunt of 12 years in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Budhar-Bojwah, was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered against him at police station Kishtwar in 2009, a police spokesperson said.

"On a specific information received through reliable sources, a special police team was constituted which raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder," he said.

He said the former militant has been lodged in judicial custody on the orders of sessions court Kishtwar where he was produced after his arrest.

