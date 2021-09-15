Left Menu

Former militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:47 IST
Former militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former militant was arrested on Wednesday after a long hunt of 12 years in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Budhar-Bojwah, was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered against him at police station Kishtwar in 2009, a police spokesperson said.

"On a specific information received through reliable sources, a special police team was constituted which raided the suspected locations and arrested the absconder," he said.

He said the former militant has been lodged in judicial custody on the orders of sessions court Kishtwar where he was produced after his arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021