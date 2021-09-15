Jantar Mantar sloganeering: Delhi Police opposes bail plea of event organiser Preet Singh; HC reserves order

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the submissions of Delhi Police and defence lawyer reserved order on the bail plea of Preet Singh, the main organiser in connection with alleged inflammatory sloganeering near Jantar Mantar. The Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta had earlier sought the response of Delhi Police on the bail application of Preet Singh in the matter.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Delhi Police through Advocate Tarang Srivastav strongly opposed the bail plea and submitted that in the interest of society, at least till the time investigation is ongoing and even after that, for the social fabric of the society, bail may not be granted. The lawyer further alleged that the motive of each of the accused was against one particular community and to destroy the social fabric of the society. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain represented accused Preet Singh submitted that Preet Singh was not present when the slogans were raised, the meeting/programme was held in a very peaceful atmosphere.

"Every speaker from the Dias delivered a speech only on the topic of protest. Not even a single speaker said anything against any person or community." Advocate Jain stated that, after the function was over, the organisers left the place of meeting at Jantar Mantar. "If thereafter, any person had said anything or given any byte to media using uncalled for words, the organizers including the applicant cannot be held responsible for the same," he said.

As per the bail's plea, the prosecution has failed to establish any case against the applicant and no material or video clipping have been placed on record to substantiate any allegation against the applicant attracting Section 153-A of IPC. Recently, a trial court, while rejected the bail application of Preet Singh, observed that there has been active participation by him in his individual capacity and also as the main organiser of the event which was conducted at Jantar Mantar in spite of denial by the Delhi Police and total disregard to Covid-19 protocol issued by the Government of India.

On August 9, a First Information Report (FIR) had been booked against an unknown group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar. It was alleged by the police that Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had called a march "Colonial Laws and Make Uniform Laws" where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised. Delhi Police senior official earlier told ANI that they are trying to ascertain the authenticity of the video. "After verifying the video, strict legal action will be taken against those individuals who have done such act," said the official. (ANI)

