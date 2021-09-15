Delhi Police hunts for accused's uncle assisting Pak-organised terror module in transporting IED

Delhi Police Special Cell is looking for the uncle of one of six accused of the busted terror module in transporting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The terror module coordinated and organised by Pakistan and its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in transporting IED was busted by Delhi Police with the arrest of six persons including two Pakistani-trained terrorists who were planning to set off bombs in various parts of the country during the upcoming festival season.

Delhi Police Special Cell said that Humaid, Osama's uncle, was assisting the terror module in transporting IED. According to Delhi Police on Tuesday, the six arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra and Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi. Four others hail from different districts of Uttar Pradesh-- Moolchand alias Lala (47) from Raebareli, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Prayagraj, Md Abu Bakar (23) from Bahraich and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

The police said Osama and Zeeshan would be taken to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to trace their associate Humaid. "Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training, they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India, they started working as sleeper cells," the Special Cell Commissioner Neeraj Thakur explained while addressing media yesterday.

Osama and Zeeshan told Delhi Police that there were around 14-15 Bengali speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training. As per sources, the names uses by the ISI operatives during their training at a camp in Thatta city in Pakistan were fake, and only one of them, in a civil uniform, was an army officer. They were also trained on how to react if they were caught during their mission.

Sources further informed that out of the arrested persons, Zeeshan was an MBA holder and had previously worked as an account in Dubai. However, he was forced to return to India due to the COVID-19 imposed lockdown and he has been in the dry fruit business since then. Meanwhile, the sources said that Amir, arrested from Lucknow, is Zeeshan's relative and had spent some time in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

It was also disclosed that Jaan Mohammad was a driver and had recently lost his job. He was earlier also arrested in 2001. Further, the sources added that Moolchand was a farmer and a D-company operative, while Abu Bakr, who had stayed in Jeddah too before returning to India in 2013, had trained in a Madrasa from Deoband.

However, Osama, who was arrested from Delhi's Okhla Vihar, belongs to a business family dealing in dry fruits, because of which he had made frequent visits to the Middle East. Delhi Police Special Cell sources had also informed that the module is believed to be in the first stage of their operation.

The terror module being managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim was busted with the arrest of six persons including two Pakistani-trained terrorists who were planning to set off bombs in various parts of the country during the upcoming festival season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)