N.Korea criticizes S.Korea after missile test, warns of breakdown in relations - KCNA
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's remarks that the South's new missile systems can deter North Korea are illogical and regrettable and could damage relations, a senior North Korean official said on Wednesday, according to state media.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said Moon's remarks made during the test firing of a new South Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday were inappropriate and could lead to a breakdown in ties if Moon continues to "slander" the North, state news agency KCNA reported.
