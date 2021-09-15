Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly higher; economic uncertainty weighs

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:04 IST
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as cooling inflation eased some fears of an early reduction in monetary stimulus, while a slowing economic recovery and uncertainty over higher taxes kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.4 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34580.95. The S&P 500 rose 4.4 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4447.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 33.6 points, or 0.22%, to 15071.34 at the opening bell.

