UK PM appoints Nadine Dorries as culture and sport minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Nadine Dorries as the new digital, media, culture and sport minister on Wednesday.
The job spans everything from overseeing takeovers of tech firms to regulating premier league football.
