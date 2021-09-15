Sonia Gandhi urges Mahila Congress to aggressively fight 'divisive forces'

Left Menu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the partys womens wing to rededicate itself to fighting more aggressively the communal and divisive forces that are polarising our society.In her message on the occasion of All India Mahila Congress 38th foundation day, Gandhi said the partys womens wing has been playing a very active role in mobilising women and in propagating the values, policies and programmes of the Indian National Congress.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the party's women's wing to rededicate itself to fighting more aggressively the ''communal and divisive forces that are polarising our society''.

In her message on the occasion of All India Mahila Congress' 38th foundation day, Gandhi said the party's women's wing has been playing a very active role in mobilising women and in propagating the values, policies and programmes of the Indian National Congress. It has been training a large number of women who have contributed to the strengthening of our party organisation at various levels, the Congress chief noted.

It has been highlighting the concerns of gender justice, equality and empowerment, Gandhi said in her message that was read out at a foundation day event here.

The Mahila Congress has been agitating on issues that directly affect women like violence and atrocities on them, impact of price rise of essential commodities on families and the loss of economic opportunities and livelihood, she said.

''Today, I am confident that the All India Mahila Congress will rededicate itself to fighting even more aggressively the communal and divisive forces that are polarising our society, spreading prejudice and hate, destroying our secular fabric and ethos, destroying the foundation of our democracy using fear, deception and intimidation, selling our national assets and causing enormous hardship to crores of families across the country,'' Gandhi said in her message.

The foundation day event held here was attended by Rahul Gandhi who also unveiled the new insignia and flag of the Mahila Congress. Besides, Rahul Gandhi, Mahila Congress' acting president Netta D'Souza and other Mahila Congress functionaries also addressed the event.

