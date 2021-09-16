U.S. will focus on tackling climate crisis, COVID at UN meeting -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will focus next week at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, along with other countries, on an agenda including tackling climate change and countering the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- State Department
- United Nations General Assembly
Advertisement