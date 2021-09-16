Shilpa Shetty undertakes pilgrimage to Mata Vaishnodevi shrine

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday undertook a pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

She arrived at Katra, the base camp of the cave shrine on Wednesday, police officials said.

Soon after arrival, Shetty, accompanied by police personnel, undertook the journey to the shrine on a horse, they said. She chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey.

Talking to reporters, she said, ''I am very happy to be here. It was due to the goddesses' call that I came all the way to pay obeisance to her.'' PTI AB AAR AAR

