Bike’s fuel engine explodes, injures rider: Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 01:06 IST
A man was seriously injured when the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded on Wednesday evening at Jalalabad in Punjab's Fazilka district, police said.

The reason of the explosion was yet to ascertained.

Police said the investigation was underway.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when a motorbike rider was going towards bank road from Old Sabzi Mandi.

When he reached near a bank branch, the fuel tank of the motor bike exploded wounding its rider, the police said, adding the victim rushed to a local hospital.

