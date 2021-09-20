Left Menu

Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

PTI | Lakeworth | Updated: 20-09-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 01:00 IST
A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighbourhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.

Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said of the crash, which authorities were alerted to shortly before 11 am.

Police Chief J T Manoushagian said one pilot's parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.

He said the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

The neighbourhood is located near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Officials said multiple representatives from the military were at the crash scene.

