France cancels defence meeting with UK over submarine row, sources say

France has cancelled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart planned for this week after Australia scrapped a submarine order with Paris in favour of a deal with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said. The French and British defence ministries could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sources confirmed an earlier report in the Guardian newspaper that the meeting had been cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)