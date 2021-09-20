'Deceitful guarantee': Delhi Congress on Kejriwal's job promise to every youth in poll-bound U'Khand

Only 440 people got jobs in the last seven years in Delhi but AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal promised one lakh jobs to the youth of Uttarakhand in six months, the Delhi Congress said on Monday, terming it a ''deceitful guarantee'' to the people of the poll-bound hill state. Kejriwal on Sunday promised to take big steps to end migration from Uttarakhand, assuring an unemployment allowance and an 80 per cent job quota for people of the state if his party comes to power in the next assembly elections.

Making six promises, Kejriwal said every youth of Uttarakhand would get employment if the AAP is voted to power, and assured a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 to an individual from every family till they got a job. ''84 per cent jobs in the employment department are vacant. With only 440 people getting jobs in the last seven years, Arvind (Kejriwal) promises one lakh jobs to the Uttarakhand youth in six months. ''Arvind has made a six-point deceitful guarantee to the people of 'Dev Bhoomi', Uttarakhand, like he had done with the people of Delhi,'' a statement quoting Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said. He said the Delhi government should give Rs 7,000 per month unemployment allowance to the 13 lakh youth registered with the government portal. Kumar said ''Kejriwal promised to the people of Uttarakhand that he would provide jobs in six months like he had promised 8 lakh jobs in five years to the youth of Delhi.'' ''But after being in power for seven years, just 440 youth got jobs, while 84 per cent jobs in the employment department are lying vacant. The Kejriwal government should give Rs 7,000 per month unemployment allowance to the 13 lakh youth registered with the government portal,'' Kumar said in the statement.

The Delhi Congress alleged that unfulfilled promises in Delhi were evident from the fact that the national capital is the most unsafe for women. The DPCC president alleged that Delhi has earned the status of the most polluted city in the world. ''The tanker mafia has usurped supply of potable water to the poor as his promise of free 24-hour potable water supply was a charade. ''Crores have gone down the drains in the name of cleaning the Yamuna and also the rainy season has become a nightmare for Delhiites as water-logging has become a common occurrence,'' Kumar alleged.

