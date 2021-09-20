Left Menu

EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute on Monday

European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France, a move that has enraged Paris and cast a shadow over free trade talks between the EU and Australia. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 2200 GMT (6 p.m. local time), a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:41 IST
EU foreign ministers to discuss submarine dispute on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European Union foreign ministers will on Monday discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with France, a move that has enraged Paris and cast a shadow over free trade talks between the EU and Australia.

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at 2200 GMT (6 p.m. local time), a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters in Brussels. Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-SECURITY/AUSTRALIA-FRANCE/jnpweyabzpw/USA-SECURITY-AUSTRALIA.jpg with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.

To show its displeasure, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. It is not clear if the dispute will have implications for the next round of EU-Australia trade talks, scheduled for Oct. 12.

"We are analysing the impact of the AUKUS announcement and what the impact would be on this schedule," a Commission spokesperson said. Some officials in Brussels interpreted the U.S.-led security deal as a wake-up call and a warning not to rely too much on a complete reversal of U.S. policies after the departure of former President Donald Trump from the White House.

"The AUKUS agreement is a case in point: It shows that there is some continuity in an 'America First' approach despite the change of administration in the U.S.," an EU diplomat said. "The United States isn't pulling out of Europe. However, the U.S. focus has clearly shifted to China and the Indo-Pacific region. One of the consequences of this shift is that Europe will have to do more for its own defence."

Earlier, the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan had prompted fresh calls for a European rapid reaction force to reduce the bloc's dependence on the U.S. military. The United States has sought to assuage the anger in France, a NATO ally. The French government said on Sunday that President Emmanuel Macron would have a call with U.S. President Joe Biden in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021