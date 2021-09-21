Jaishankar meets French, Iranian counterparts at UN, holds talks on contemporary issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his French and Iranian counterparts at the UN and held talks on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan and Indo-pacific.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Monday to participate in the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, began his day with a meeting with India's "strategic partner" France.

He met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and held a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues.

"Began the day meeting with our Strategic Partner France. A comprehensive discussion with FM @JY_LeDrian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other contemporary issues. India and France are solid partners in the UN Security Council," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met Iran's Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian and held talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Good to meet FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran again. Continued our conversation on strengthening bilateral cooperation. Meeting reaffirmed our convergence on regional issues," the External Affairs Minister said in another tweet.

Jaishankar and senior Indian officials arrived in New York starting Monday for the annual high-level UNGA session which returned to a more hybrid and in-person format this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID19 pandemic.

During the week, Jaishankar will meet his counterparts from several member states and participate in the G-20 meeting that will focus on Afghanistan and the G-4 Foreign Ministers meeting with focus on Security Council reforms.

India will participate in three high-level meetings organised by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Climate, Energy and Food Systems.

The 76th UNGA session commenced from September 14 under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid. The high-level week - the General Debate - commenced on Tuesday with US President Joe Biden addressing world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the General Debate on September 25.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos and deaths.

