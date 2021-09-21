Missing Nagpur man found murdered
The body of a Nagpur city resident who had gone missing two days ago was found with stab wounds in Khapa area near here on Tuesday, police said.The deceased was identified as Pradip Janardan Bagde 47 who ran a Chinese food stall.
The body of a Nagpur city resident who had gone missing two days ago was found with stab wounds in Khapa area near here on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Pradip Janardan Bagde (47) who ran a Chinese food stall. Bagde's phone was switched off since after his call to his wife on September 16 when she could not hear what he was saying due to network issues.
Family members lodged a missing person complaint with Ajni police on September 17. Bagde's much-decomposed body was found under a bridge in Khapa, 30 km away, when stray dogs dragged it out, a police official said.
Police found stab wounds on his stomach and chest. As per the call data record of his phone, he had called his wife last from Warud area. A case of murder has been registered and probe is underway, the official said.
