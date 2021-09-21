Left Menu

Missing Nagpur man found murdered

The body of a Nagpur city resident who had gone missing two days ago was found with stab wounds in Khapa area near here on Tuesday, police said.The deceased was identified as Pradip Janardan Bagde 47 who ran a Chinese food stall.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:19 IST
Missing Nagpur man found murdered
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a Nagpur city resident who had gone missing two days ago was found with stab wounds in Khapa area near here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pradip Janardan Bagde (47) who ran a Chinese food stall. Bagde's phone was switched off since after his call to his wife on September 16 when she could not hear what he was saying due to network issues.

Family members lodged a missing person complaint with Ajni police on September 17. Bagde's much-decomposed body was found under a bridge in Khapa, 30 km away, when stray dogs dragged it out, a police official said.

Police found stab wounds on his stomach and chest. As per the call data record of his phone, he had called his wife last from Warud area. A case of murder has been registered and probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021