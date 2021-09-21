Left Menu

Poacher arrested in Odisha

The python was handed over to the forest department on Tuesday.The rescued python was later released in the Similipal National Park, the DFO said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:22 IST
Poacher arrested in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Forest personnel Tuesday arrested a suspected poacher in Mayurbhanj district, an official said. Two guns, bows and arrows and animal traps were seized from his possession, the official said.

The forest officials raided a house at Kendujhuri village in connection with the seizure of leopard hide on Monday, Santosh Joshi, the Divisional Forest Officer, Baripada, said. On Monday, the forest department officials had seized a leopard hide from a hotel in Baripada town. The leopard had been killed inside Similipal National Park, a police officer had said.

Two persons, including an engineering student, were arrested on Monday.

The three arrested persons, including the poacher, were produced before the SDJM court on Tuesday and forwarded to jail custody DFO said.

Meanwhile, a python weighing about 40 kilogram was rescued by snake catchers from a canal of Haldia dam near Dumurdiha village under Kuliana block on Monday night. The python was handed over to the forest department on Tuesday.

The rescued python was later released in the Similipal National Park, the DFO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021