South Korean leader repeats call for declaration to end Korean War

Updated: 22-09-2021 00:15 IST
South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday addressed the United Nations General Assembly and repeated a call for a declaration to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War.

"I once again urge the community of nations to mobilize its strengths for the end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said in a speech to the annual gathering of the world body.

"I propose that three parties of the two Koreas and the U.S., or four parties of the two Koreas, the U.S. and China come together and declare that the War on the Korean Peninsula is over," he said.

