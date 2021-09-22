Civilian injured after soldier opens fire in J-K

An auto-rickshaw driver was injured on Wednesday after a soldier allegedly opened fire at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mohsin Ahmad received injuries in his leg when the soldier of a patrolling party in Azadgunj opened fire at him, they said.

It was not immediately clear as to why the soldier resorted to firing. A defence spokesman said the allegations are being probed.

PTI MIJ VN SRY

