Civilian injured after soldier opens fire in J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured on Wednesday after a soldier allegedly opened fire at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Mohsin Ahmad received injuries in his leg when the soldier of a patrolling party in Azadgunj opened fire at him, they said.
It was not immediately clear as to why the soldier resorted to firing. A defence spokesman said the allegations are being probed.
PTI MIJ VN SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement