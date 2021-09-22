Left Menu

2 accused in Kodanad case being quizzed

The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:58 IST
2 accused in Kodanad case being quizzed
  • Country:
  • India

A special police team investigating the Kodanad murder-and-heist case on Wednesday interrogated two of the accused in the case.

According to police, six people reportedly escaped to Kerala via Gudalur after the crime was committed on April 24, 2017. As the case was re-opened for further investigation by five special police teams, one team summoned the two to appear before it today.

Both, on bail, are being interrogated, the police said.

A watchman of the Kodanad bungalow, used by former chief minister Jayalalithaa as a retreat, was found hanging from a tree and some documents were stolen. The police have so far quizzed the prime accused KV Sayan, estate manager Natraj, and policemen who were on duty at the check posts when the accused escaped after committing the offence. Now, the police teams have taken up the task to quiz more witnesses, besides estate workers and other suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021