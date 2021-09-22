Cab driver held on rape charge

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI): A cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman passenger in the vehicle early Wednesday, police said here.

Based on a complaint from the woman who hails from Jharkhand, police registered a case and arrested the driver belonging to Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, the woman booked the cab from HSR Layout to Murugesh Palya. On reaching the destination, the driver allegedly locked the car door and raped the woman before pushing her out of the vehicle. The driver refuted the charge, said the police.Following this, the accused and the woman were subjected to a medical examination. The incident occurred on a day the Karnataka Assembly was debating on the gang-rape of a medical student that was reported in Mysuru on August 24. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in the Assembly that the State government never delayed initiating action on such cases.

