Left Menu

Two arrested for supplying meat in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:59 IST
Two arrested for supplying meat in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to supply meat in the city, police said.

The sample of the meat has been sent for investigation to confirm its nature, Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said.

''Ayub, a member of Nagar Panchayat Raya, and his associate, Mausim, were caught red-handed while attempting to supply the meat in the restricted area,'' he said.

The accused were in a vehicle carrying three quintals of meat which has been confiscated, the officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021