Odisha: Rs 2.8-lakh unaccounted cash seized from police officer

The Vigilance Directorate seized Rs 2.8 lakh of unaccounted cash, suspected to have been received as illegal gratification, from a police officer in Odisha's Khurda district on Wednesday.

A vigilance team kept a close watch on the movement and activities of Susanta Sahoo, the inspector of Motu police station in Malkangiri district, following inputs that he received a large sum as bribe from different sources, the directorate said in a release.

Accordingly, the team intercepted him on National Highway 16 in Khurda district while he was travelling in an SUV from Motu towards his native village in Cuttack, it said.

A total of Rs 2.8 lakh was recovered and he could not account for it satisfactorily. The cash, some documents and the car have been seized, the Vigilance said.

Searches have been conducted at Sahoo's office in Motu police station and at the houses of him and his brother-in-law in Cuttack district.

He is being further examined and an investigation is underway, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)