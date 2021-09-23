Iran minister expressed ‘very clear intent’ to return to nuclear talks -Ireland
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:44 IST
Iran's foreign minister expressed a "very clear intent" to return to nuclear talks in Vienna, Ireland's foreign minister said on Wednesday after he met with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
"That may not happen for a number of weeks, as the new Iranian government finalizes their approach towards those negotiations. But certainly, he expressed a very clear intent to return to those negotiations," Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
