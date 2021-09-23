Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells Irish finance minister tax deal is a generational opportunity

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 05:17 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells Irish finance minister tax deal is a generational opportunity
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Wednesday to take a "once in a generation opportunity" for a global tax deal that stops a race to the bottom on corporate tax rates, the Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury said during their call, Yellen "expressed appreciation for Ireland's constructive participation" in the OECD tax reform talks and the two ministers agreed to keep in close communication on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021