Migration not the solution to EU's population challenge -CEE leaders

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:28 IST
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Central European leaders signed a joint declaration on Thursday saying immigration should not be the answer to the European Union's demographic challenges, while calling on the bloc to keep family policy under national jurisdiction.

"Each Member State should shape its own family policy in accordance with its own constitution, traditions, and customs. Family policy is and should remain a national competence," said the statement, signed by the prime ministers of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and the president of Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

