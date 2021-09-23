Left Menu

Army to organise Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav to mark golden jubilee of India-Pak war

Indian Army will organise 'Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav' from September 26 to 29 in Kolkata to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation following India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army will organise 'Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav' from September 26 to 29 in Kolkata to mark 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation following India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the event titled "Bijoya Sanskritik Mahotsav" aimed at showcasing the cultural linkages between India and Bangladesh during the war is being organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army.

"Various cultural programs to include a film screening, theatre plays, musical concerts and band performances are planned over five days at Rabindra Sadan and Nandan Convention Centre, Kolkata," stated the release. The event will be inaugurated by Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Army Commander, Eastern Command at Kolkata's Rabindra Sadan in the presence of war veterans.

"The highlights of the event include a fusion band display, performances by renowned Bengali playback singers and a theatre play on 1971 Indo-Pak War by RSR Group. Attendees will also have an opportunity to witness a display of vintage vehicles and equipment of Eastern Command, and guided tours of Fort William Military Station," stated the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

