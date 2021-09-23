Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Aarogya Manthan 3.0

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated and chaired the inaugural session of Aarogya Manthan 3.0 to mark the third anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme for its three years successful implementation across the country. Mandaviya chaired the session in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY was launched on September 23, 2018 from Ranchi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the vision to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The theme of the program was 'Service and Excellence'. Aarogya Manthan 3.0, a four-day hybrid (physical and virtual) event commenced by observing 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas', informed an official release by the health ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare said, "AB PM-JAY has reformed the entire healthcare system of India. It gives me great happiness that the scheme has served more than 2.2 crore people in the last three years to the people residing in the remotest of the areas. The journey of the last three years of implementation of the scheme has been tremendous as it has empowered millions of citizens of India with their Right to Health." Accentuating the vision and expressing his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, he said, "Health and development are interlinked. Universal Health care is the objective and vision of the Prime Minister. Leveraging digital technology in the healthcare sector, India aims to set national goals of digitizing the healthcare landscape to make delivery of services smooth, robust, quick and efficient. In this regard, the National Digital Health Mission will prove to be a game-changer step. Public government partnership is the reason for the success of any government program. Ayushman Mitra is one such initiative."

On this occasion, Mandaviya virtually interacted with AB PM-JAY beneficiaries from Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Assam. The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare also released the third edition of the NHA's Annual Report 2020-2021 along with the Lessons Learnt Booklet. During the event, the Health Minister gave the 'Ayushman Utkrishta Puraskaar' award to the best performing AB PM-JAY States/ UTs for efficient implementation of the scheme. The awards were distributed to the States in the category of top-performing PMAM, top-performing Common Services Centers (CSC) State lead, top- performing Public Hospitals, best performing states and best-performing states in gender equity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)