PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 24
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Rishi Sunak set to tighten UK financial regulations after Greensill scandal https://on.ft.com/3zwtr1q - BP service stations close as driver shortage hits UK fuel supplies https://on.ft.com/3lWryWW
- UK offers COVID quarantine waivers in push to hold UN climate summit in-person https://on.ft.com/39yyQum - UK government bows to pressure for delay to digital tax reforms https://on.ft.com/3kBMkf3
Overview - British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ordered two immediate reviews of UK financial regulation related to the collapse of Greensill Capital.
- Operations have been disrupted at as many as 100 BP services stations and several forecourts closed owing to a shortage of tanker drivers across the UK. - Ministers from "red list" countries attending the upcoming UN climate summit have been issued a last-minute quarantine waiver by the UK government.
- The UK government will delay for a year major changes to the way businesses report their profits and requirements for digital record-keeping by self-employed people. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
