North Korea proposes talks if S Korea lifts hostility

Kim Jong Un's powerful sister says North Korea is willing to resume talks with South Korea if it doesn't provoke the North with hostile policies and double standards. Kim Yo Jong made the comments Friday in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's renewed calls for a declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War this week. She says an end-of-the-war declaration can be adopted when the Koreas lift hostile policies and unfair double standards and biased views toward each other.

She says North Korea is willing to hold "constructive discussions" with South Korea on repairing and improving ties under such conditions. Her statement came days after North Korea performed its first missile tests in six months amid long-stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

North Korea previously has said US-South Korean military exercises and US-led sanctions are examples of hostile policies against Pyongyang.

