India, US in sync with several global issues: BJP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden, BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, highlighted the importance of the meeting and said that it will be in favour of India's interests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:18 IST
BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with the US President Joe Biden, BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, highlighted the importance of the meeting and said that it will be in favour of India's interests. Chauthaiwale said that both the leaders will send a strong message to the world that both the countries will remain strong and strategic partners and are in sync on several global issues.

"Tomorrow will be an eventful day for the Prime Minister and the US President. Both of them will send an unambiguous message to the world that India and the US not only remain strong strategic partners but they are in sync with several global issues," said Chauthaiwale. Chauthaiwale also lauded the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and CEOs of several companies.

"After this meeting, many of them have shown interest in the Indian market and the economy of the country," he said while addressing a press conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday during his three-day visit to the United States.

PM Modi will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said a departure statement. Later, Prime Minister Modi will also attend Quad Leaders' Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

