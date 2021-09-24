Left Menu

U.S. grants licenses for more aid flow to Afghanistan despite sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:14 IST
The United States on Friday further paved the way for aid to flow to Afghanistan despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban, who seized control of the country last month, issuing general licenses amid concern that Washington's punitive measures could compound an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it issued two general licenses, one allowing the U.S. government, NGOs and certain international organizations, including the United Nations, to engage in transactions with the Taliban or Haqqani Network - both under sanctions - that are necessary to provide humanitarian assistance. The second license authorizes certain transactions related to the export and re-export of food, medicine and medical devices.

