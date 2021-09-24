Left Menu

Army evacuates six people hit by lightning in Arunachal's Dibang Valley

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:32 IST
Army evacuates six people hit by lightning in Arunachal's Dibang Valley
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were evacuated by the Indian Army after they were injured in a lightning strike while on a hunting trip in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

Two helicopters were used to evacuate the locals, the Army said.

''Six locals on a hunting trip in the far reaches of Dibang Valley were struck by lightning on night of September 21 and they suffered critical burn injuries,'' the Army said in a statement. It said the Dao Division under the aegis of Spear Corps promptly provided immediate first aid to the victims and evacuated them.

''Two army helicopters were mobilised which evacuated the victims to Dinjan where they were provided critical medical aid,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021