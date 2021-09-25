Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION FGN94 PM-UNGA-LD TERRORISM Countries using terrorism as ‘political tool’ must understand that it is equally big threat for them: PM Modi United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with ''regressive thinking'' that are using terrorism as a ''political tool'' must understand that it is an ''equally big threat'' for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists. By Yoshita Singh FGN53 PM-INDOUS-LD AFGHAN India, US call on Taliban to adhere to commitments, say Afghan soil mustn’t be used to attack any country Washington: India and the US have called on the Taliban to adhere to its commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and minority groups, and asked the new rulers in Kabul to make sure that the war-torn country’s territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.

FGN88 PM-UNGA-DEMOCRACY 'I represent a country that’s proud to be known as mother of democracy': PM Modi at UNGA United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he represents a country which is proud to be known as the mother of democracy and cited his own rise from a tea seller at a railway station to that as prime minister to underscore the strength of India's democracy. By Yoshita Singh DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 290 fatalities New Delhi: India logged 29,616 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,36,24,419, while the active cases rose by 1,280 to reach 3,01,442, according to Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

DEL46 DEF-2NDLD RAJNATH Events in Afghanistan raise questions about use of terrorism to change state structures: Rajnath New Delhi: The world is witnessing the destabilising effects of terrorism and the dangerous precedence of violent radical forces attempting to gain legitimacy by creating a ''new normal'', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, referring to the Afghan crisis.

DEL19 BIZ-SHAH-COOPERATIVES Centre to soon announce new cooperative policy: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Centre will soon come out with a new cooperative policy and work in tandem with states to strengthen the cooperative movement. CAL9 OD-LD CJI - REFORM LAWS CJI says Legislature needs to revisit laws to suit `practical realities' Cuttack: The Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana Saturday said the Legislature needs to revisit laws and reform them to suit the needs of time and people so that they match ''practical realities''.

DEL39 RAHUL-ASSAM When 'poison of hatred' is being spread, then what is 'Amrit Mahotsav': Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said freedom does not mean anything when it is not for everyone and asked what 'Amrit Mahotsav' meant when the ''poison of hatred'' is being spread in the country.

MDS10 KL-VIZHINJAM Provision of fine for delay in Vizhinjam port project viewed seriously, says Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state government was ''viewing seriously'' a provision in its agreement with the Adani Group that fine can be imposed if it failed to meet the deadline for executing the Vizhinjam Port project here.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-SHOOTOUT-SECURITY Rohini shootout: Pleas in SC, HC seek immediate measures for safety in subordinate courts New Delhi: An application has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and the states to take immediate steps for security in subordinate courts in wake of the shootout inside a district court in Delhi on Friday that left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured.

LGD6 DL-SHOOTOUT-LAWYERS Lawyers abstain from work a day after shootout at Rohini court New Delhi: Lawyers abstained from work in all district courts in Delhi on Saturday, a day after jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi and his two assailants were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom in Rohini.

FOREIGN FGN95 PM-UNGA-DNA-VACCINE India first to develop DNA vaccine, can be administered to 12 and above: PM United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.

FGN65 UNGA-LDALL INDOPAK Pakistan is 'arsonist' disguising itself as 'fire-fighter': India's strong Right of Reply to Imran Khan at UNGA United Nations: Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy free pass, is an ''arsonist'' disguising itself as a ''fire-fighter'', and the entire world has suffered as it nurtures dreaded terrorists like Osama bin Laden in its backyard, India has said in a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.By Yoshita Singh FGN52 PM-INDOUS-COVID Modi, Biden express 'deep pride' on close cooperation between India, US to fight COVID pandemic Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have expressed ''deep pride'' and appreciation about their nations' close cooperation to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, as they noted that all sections of the society were mobilised in unprecedented ways to share emergency relief supplies during each country’s times of need.

