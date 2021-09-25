Left Menu

Rohini court shootout: Lawyers meet Delhi Police commissioner, highlight security lapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:00 IST
The representatives of bar associations in Delhi on Saturday highlighted lapses in security in district courts during a meeting with the police commissioner, a day after a bloody shootout at the Rohini court left three persons, including a gangster, dead.

Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside a crowded courtroom on Friday, with police in retaliatory fire killing the assailants, who are suspected to be from the slain gangster's rival Tillu gang.

On the meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) chairman Rakesh Sehrawat said that a three-member delegation highlighted that a large number of CCTV cameras as well as metal detectors were non-functional in the seven district courts in the national capital.

The BCD is the parent body of all district court bar associations in Delhi.

“We also highlighted the careless approach of the security personnel posted there. The CP (commissioner of police) assured us that he will look into the matter and come up with a proposal to improve the security within 10 days,” Sehrawat said.

He said that the delegation, which also included BCD vice chairperson and secretary, sought a probe into the incident and fixing of accountability. “We want security in all district courts at par with the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, and we assured the CP of full cooperation,” Sehrawat said.

