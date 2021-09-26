Left Menu

Boxing-Castillo taken to hospital after brutal knockout

Dominican Republic light-heavyweight Lenin Castillo was taken to hospital after a brutal second-round knockdown by Briton Callum Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The international light-heavyweight contest, ended suddenly as Castillo hit the canvas after a powerful punch to the head. Castillo received immediate attention from several medical staff in the ring, before being taken away on a stretcher.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 01:18 IST
Boxing-Castillo taken to hospital after brutal knockout
The international light-heavyweight contest, ended suddenly as Castillo hit the canvas after a powerful punch to the head. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dominican Republic light-heavyweight Lenin Castillo was taken to hospital after a brutal second-round knockdown by Briton Callum Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. The international light-heavyweight contest, ended suddenly as Castillo hit the canvas after a powerful punch to the head.

Castillo received immediate attention from several medical staff in the ring, before being taken away on a stretcher. Fight promoter Eddie Hearn took to Twitter to say that Castillo was "responsive and on his way to hospital".

The bout was on the undercard for the world heavyweight showdown between Britain's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021