Left Menu

Parthiv Patel bereaved

May his soul rest in peace. Om Namah Shivay, tweeted Parthiv.Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his condolences to Parthiv.May your fathers soul rest in peace parthiv9 My heartfelt condolences to your entire family in this time of grief, tweeted Tendulkar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:58 IST
Parthiv Patel bereaved
  • Country:
  • India

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel's father Ajaybhai died on Sunday, the cricketer informed through social media.

Parthiv, 36, played 25 matches for India in which he scored 934 runs, with 71 as his best.

''It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Mr. Ajaybhai Bipinchandra Patel. He left for his heavenly abode on 26th September 2021. We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Namah Shivay,'' tweeted Parthiv.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar offered his condolences to Parthiv.

''May your father's soul rest in peace @parthiv9! My heartfelt condolences to your entire family in this time of grief,'' tweeted Tendulkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021