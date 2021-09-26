Left Menu

Woman shoots self in Haryana's Ambala

Later, the police were informed about the incident.The police took the body to civil hospital in Naraingarh.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 26-09-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 19:18 IST
Woman shoots self in Haryana's Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide after shooting herself with her husband's licensed gun in a village in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at her residence in Panjori village and the cause behind the woman taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased was identified as Surjeet Kaur.

Police said Kaur's husband Harjeet Singh had retired from the army and is presently employed in Haryana civil secretariat in CID department.

At the time of the incident, her mother-in-law was not present at the house. Kaur's husband had gone to a hospital in Panchkula to bring some medicine for her when the incident occurred, police said.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter was present at the home when Kaur allegedly took the extreme step, they said.

Kaur's daughter reached the room after hearing the sound of a gunshot.

Police said the woman's daughter found her lying in a pool of blood. Later, the police were informed about the incident.

The police took the body to civil hospital in Naraingarh. It was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem.

Naraingarh Station House Officer Dhoom Singh said the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021