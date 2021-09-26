Left Menu

UP ATS arrests 3 in connection with 'illegal' religious conversions

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS arrested three men on Sunday in connection with alleged illegal religious conversions.In a statement issued here, the ATS said, Residents of Muzaffarnagar -- Mohammad Idris and Mohammad Saleem -- and Kunal Ashok Chaudhary alias Aatif, a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra, have been arrested for running a countrywide racket of illegal religious conversions and taking funds from foreign countries to undertake religious conversions. The ATS arrested Maulana Umar Gautam on June 20 for allegedly running a racket of illegal religious conversions.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 21:52 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three men on Sunday in connection with alleged illegal religious conversions.

In a statement issued here, the ATS said, ''Residents of Muzaffarnagar -- Mohammad Idris and Mohammad Saleem -- and Kunal Ashok Chaudhary alias Aatif, a resident of Nashik (in Maharashtra), have been arrested for running a countrywide racket of illegal religious conversions and taking funds from foreign countries to undertake religious conversions.'' The ATS arrested Maulana Umar Gautam on June 20 for allegedly running a racket of illegal religious conversions. Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui was also arrested in this connection from Meerut on September 21.

The ATS said arrested accused Saleem assisted Siddiqui in carrying out religious conversions for 17 years. Similarly, Idris and Chaudhary also used to help Siddiqui in religious conversions.

