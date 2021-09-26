Maha: Three loot jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from shop

Three men looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a shop at Titwala in Thane district of Maharashtra by threatening the owner with a revolver, police said on Sunday. According to police, three men entered the shop on Saturday afternoon under the pretext of buying jewellery. While two of them diverted the attention of the shop owner, the third man whipped out a revolver, an official said quoting the FIR.

The trio walked away with jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding the investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)