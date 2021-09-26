Left Menu

Maha: Three loot jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from shop

Three men looted jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a shop at Titwala in Thane district of Maharashtra by threatening the owner with a revolver, police said on Sunday. While two of them diverted the attention of the shop owner, the third man whipped out a revolver, an official said quoting the FIR.The trio walked away with jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding the investigation is on.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The trio walked away with jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh, he said, adding the investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

