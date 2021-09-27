BRIEF-Moody's Says Government Actions On Evergrande Likely To Avoid Financial, Social Instability But Not Preclude Economic Costs
* MOODY'S SAYS GOVERNMENT ACTIONS ON EVERGRANDE LIKELY TO AVOID FINANCIAL, SOCIAL INSTABILITY BUT NOT PRECLUDE ECONOMIC COSTS Source text : [ID:https://bit.ly/3o8jXYf] Further company coverage:
