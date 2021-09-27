Left Menu

Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine crosses red line for Putin

Expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine crosses a red line for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday, saying Russia and Belarus would act to protect their own security.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:35 IST
Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine crosses red line for Putin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine crosses a red line for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Monday, saying Russia and Belarus would act to protect their own security. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko earlier on Monday said he and Putin had agreed during talks to react to what he described as increased activity by NATO and U.S. troops in Ukraine.

In particular, Lukashenko accused the U.S. of setting up military training centers in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases. "(We) agreed that we need to take some kind of measures in response," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021