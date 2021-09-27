Left Menu

Over 3000 kg turmeric seized

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:13 IST
Over 3000 kg turmeric seized
  • Country:
  • India

Turmeric, weighing 3010 kg and worth Rs 10 lakh suspected to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, was recovered near here, police said on Monday.

The turmeric, which was stacked in 86 gunny bags, was found hidden in a house, police said, adding one person has been detained for interrogation.

A country boat was also seized and further probe is on. Meanwhile, at Tangachimadam, near here, police recovered a country-made gun and 200 gm ganja from the possession of a person, who has since been arrested, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021