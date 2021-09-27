Left Menu

Raj poll panel announces civic bodies elections schedule

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:03 IST
Raj poll panel announces civic bodies elections schedule
  • Country:
  • India

Election for the members of zla parishads and panchayat samitis of Alwar and Dholpur districts will be held in three phases on October 20, 23 and 26, Rajasthan Election Commission said on Monday.

The counting of votes will be done at district headquarters on October 29, it added, announcing the poll schedules for the civic bodies of two districts.

It fixed October 8 as the date for filing nominations, slating October 9 for the scrutiny of nomination papers.

Elections in four other districts are pending due to the issue of delimitation of their panchayats being sub-judice. Earlier this month, elections for 200 seats in six zila parishads and 1,564 seats in 78 panchayat samitis in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts were held in three phases on August 26, 29 and September 1 and results were declared on September 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021