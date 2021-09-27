Left Menu

Two running illegal door-to-door Covid vaccine campaign in UP arrested

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:14 IST
Two persons, including a Community Health Centre (CHC) official, were arrested on Monday for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines illegally in a door-to-door campaign in Greater Noida, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the duo was held by officials of Ecotech 3 police station after a complaint was received against them.

''Some Covaxin and Covishield vials, along with some syringes, have been recovered from their possession. The vials look original but have been sent for forensic test to ascertain if they are actual vaccines,'' Aggarwal said.

''CHC Bisrakh officials had informed the police about an illegal door-to-door vaccination campaign being carried out in the villages in the area by the accused persons,'' he said.

Action was taken immediately and accused Sushil and Ravi Kumar arrested, the officer said According to the police, 19 vials of the vaccines, including Covaxin and Covishield, were seized from the duo along with 155 syringes, of which 30 were used.

Additional DCP Aggarwal said a probe is underway to find out from where the two procured the vaccines.

An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

