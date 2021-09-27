MP: Nine killed in lightning strikes, four injured

At least nine persons, including seven women, were killed and four others injured in separate incidents of the lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Agar Malwa districts on Monday, police said.

Of the nine, six persons, including five women, were killed in three separate incidents of the lightning strike in Deriya Gudia, Khal and Bamni villages in the Dewas district this afternoon, officials said.

Similarly, three persons, including two women and a boy, were killed and four others injured in three separate incidents at Manasa, Pilwas and Lasudiya Kelwa villages under the Nalkheda police station of the Agar Malwa district during the day after they were struck by bolts from the sky, the officials added.

An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incidents and directed collectors of the two districts to provide the ex-gratia.

