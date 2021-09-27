Left Menu

MP: Nine killed in lightning strikes, four injured

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:43 IST
MP: Nine killed in lightning strikes, four injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine persons, including seven women, were killed and four others injured in separate incidents of the lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and Agar Malwa districts on Monday, police said.

Of the nine, six persons, including five women, were killed in three separate incidents of the lightning strike in Deriya Gudia, Khal and Bamni villages in the Dewas district this afternoon, officials said.

Similarly, three persons, including two women and a boy, were killed and four others injured in three separate incidents at Manasa, Pilwas and Lasudiya Kelwa villages under the Nalkheda police station of the Agar Malwa district during the day after they were struck by bolts from the sky, the officials added.

An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incidents and directed collectors of the two districts to provide the ex-gratia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021