Naxal outfit PLFI ultras flee after encounter with police in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:25 IST
An encounter between the police and banned outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) took place in a jungle of Naxal-hit West Singhbhum district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The Naxalites, however, managed to flee after the encounter that took place under the jurisdiction of Gudri police station, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said.

Acting on information about the activity of the PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope and his squad members in Bud and Tomrong jungle bordering Khunti district, police of West Singhbhum and Khunti, as well as personnel of anti-Maoist squad Jharkhand Jaguar, launched a joint operation to apprehend Gope.

Gope is carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head, the SP said.

On seeing the approaching police team, PLFI ultras started firing at them, forcing the police to return the fire in self-defence, he said, adding that the encounter lasted for about half an hour before the extremists managed to escape in the dense forest.

The police team recovered a carbine rifle, live and empty cartridges, 29 mobile phones, PLFI's levy receipts and other documents from the spot. A search operation was launched in the forest to track down the ultras, Linda added.

