ED arrests aide of Shiv Sena MP in money laundering case
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested an alleged aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali in connection with a money-laundering investigation, officials said.
Saeed Khan was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced before a local court here for further custody by the agency.
The arrest pertains to a case of money laundering related to alleged financial irregularities in certain trusts linked to Gawali, a Member of Parliament from the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha seat.
The agency had last month conducted searches at multiple premises in Yavatmal, Washim, and Mumbai in this case.
The ED case is based on a Maharashtra police FIR against some accused related to an Rs 18 alleged crore fraud and some linked irregularities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar arrive for Karnataka assembly session in bullock cart
Shiv Sena alleges 'Jaunpur pattern' in Mumbai rape-murder case; BJP hits back
Why change CM if Gujarat was on path of progress? asks Shiv Sena
PM Narendra Modi holds 'Chintan Shivir' with Council of Ministers, says simplicity is way of life: Sources.
PM Modi holds 'Chintan Shivir' with council of ministers, says simplicity way of life