Integrated Command and Control Centre coming up in Jammu under Smart Cities Mission

An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is being established in Jammu city under the Smart Cities Mission to create an IT-based monitoring system bringing various smart services and solutions under one umbrella, officials said on Tuesday.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) recently signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for setting up the ICCC for Jammu city at a cost of Rs 53 crore, they said.

The ICCC will integrate all civic and essential services into a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues in real time, the officials said.

Chief Executive Officer of JSCL Avny Lavasa visited one of the two centres that will be set up in Jammu city on Monday, they said, adding that she enquired about the installation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The officials said the ICCC would serve as the nerve centre for various citizen-centric services and would lead to efficient monitoring and delivery of such services.

Once operational, they said, the ICCC would have representatives from all departments stationed at the headquarters for prompt coordination and redressal of public issues.

Through an ICCC, it is possible to quickly disseminate information to citizens on a real-time basis through variable message displays (VMD) and public address systems to facilitate faster action and better management, the officials said.

They said the ambitious project also includes an ITMS to address and resolve a variety of traffic law enforcement challenges.

Jammu Smart City is closely working with the J&K Police to make the ITMS functional in the coming months, the officials said.

